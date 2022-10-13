Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 519 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

