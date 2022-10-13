Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 7,578 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $44.44 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

