Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 806 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.