Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the second quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 233.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $155.99 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

