Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,214 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $139.98 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.05. The company has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

