Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 14,289 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

