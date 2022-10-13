Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $462,517,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,618,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,822,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,157 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,558,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,670 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

