Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 269 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $162.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.50 and a 200-day moving average of $184.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $162.51 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

