Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 360 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of TopBuild worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $70,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $170.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.53. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

