Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,638 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

