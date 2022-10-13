Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of T opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.