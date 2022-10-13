Whittier Trust Co. Sells 5,604 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 100,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43.

