Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,878 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,015 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

