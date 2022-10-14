10,395 Shares in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Capital City Bank Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile



Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

