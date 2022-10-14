10,821 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HR. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HR opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.