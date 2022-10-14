13,854 Shares in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PBD opened at $18.11 on Friday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $32.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

