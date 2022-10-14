17,835 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,947,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,132,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after purchasing an additional 980,482 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

