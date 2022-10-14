1,853 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,163,000 after purchasing an additional 97,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

PATK opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

