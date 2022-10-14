2,555 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. NVIDIA makes up about 0.4% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $119.60 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

