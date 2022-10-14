2,703 Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Enstar Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Enstar Group stock opened at $184.59 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

