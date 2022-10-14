29,027 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $112,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $160,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.89 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

