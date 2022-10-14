3,688 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,688 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in UMB Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

UMB Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.