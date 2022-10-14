4,289 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 40.9% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in AdvanSix by 15.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 260,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in AdvanSix by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

AdvanSix stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $934.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

