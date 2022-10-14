4,289 Shares in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

