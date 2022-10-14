45,441 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 45,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,450,000 after acquiring an additional 216,098 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,021,000 after acquiring an additional 62,266 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 817,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after acquiring an additional 814,597 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.37 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.