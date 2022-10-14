456 Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 456 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 42.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 24.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 18.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

BancFirst Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.10. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $813,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $1,045,166.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,840 shares of company stock worth $3,215,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.