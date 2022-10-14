4,606 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

