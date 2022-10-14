5,179 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.37.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

