6,400 Shares in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden National by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 76,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camden National by 20.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAC opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $633.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CAC. Stephens lowered shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

