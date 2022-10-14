7,755 Shares in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Archaea Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Archaea Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Archaea Energy stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Archaea Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

