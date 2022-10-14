7,879 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 483,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 164.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.7 %

ALK opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

