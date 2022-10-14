8,900 Shares in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 3.7 %

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $156.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.