8,996 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $31.19 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.