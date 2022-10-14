A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 262,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 78,864 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $659.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $44.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.