AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 43,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $252.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.01.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

