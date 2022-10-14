AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,347,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $142.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

