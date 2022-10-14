Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 408.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $104,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

