Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 221,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 221,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,545,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

