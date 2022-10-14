Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Advance Auto Parts worth $33,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $171.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

