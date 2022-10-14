Advocate Group LLC Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,000. Chevron makes up about 1.9% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.
Chevron Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of CVX stock opened at $165.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
