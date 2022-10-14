AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $803,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

MRK stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

