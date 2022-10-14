Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 56,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 71,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $237.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

