Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €96.90 ($98.88) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.51.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.