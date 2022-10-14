Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 36,526 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alector by 813.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 158,066 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alector by 51.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Alector by 44.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Alector has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $742.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.51. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alector will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

