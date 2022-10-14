Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after buying an additional 1,369,075 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after buying an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,741,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

