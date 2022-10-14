Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 179,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 94,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.49 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

