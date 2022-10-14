Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 16,315 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,893,000. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $209,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 32,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.