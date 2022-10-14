AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $7.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AMC Entertainment traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 557,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 45,907,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.75.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 3.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

