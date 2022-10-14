Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Cut by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 4.3 %

AMP opened at $274.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.