Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 4.3 %

AMP opened at $274.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.90. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

